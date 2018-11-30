Canada and Japan, key markets for L.L. Bean growth plans

New York – The fashionable outdoors U.S. brand is going through a popularity boost these days. Fashion savvy Japanese shoppers and Canadian consumers hold the promise for boosted growth for L.L. Bean.

´BDN News´ reported earlier this year how trendy “mountain girls” are following the government’s push over the past few decades for hard-working Japanese to cut down on long hours and taking time off for outdoor activities with their families. The publication explains that this social trend has been benefiting L.L.Bean’s stores in the Asian country at a time when its U.S. parent’s sales have been flat. Furthermore, In Japan, where the company operates its first overseas subsidiary, launched back in 1992, L.L.Bean is growing by tapping these local trends and Japanese demand for both high-quality and foreign goods.

“We’re an important part of the business,”said Zane Shatzer, the company’s managing director of Japan and Asia Pacific, in an interview with ´Bangor Daily News´. “Japan is a big growth opportunity. We’re investing in new stores and system infrastructure,” he added.

With 27 stores and two more scheduled to open this year, L.L.Bean International, based in Tokyo, is growing at a rate in the mid-single percent range, Shatzer said. More recent investments include a customized e-commerce systems for Japan.

Canada, the other market holding the promise of growth for L.L.Bean

Meanwhile, L.L. Bean has reinforced its commercial ties with Canada. In a deal signed in October this year, the 106-year-old retailer’s iconic boot and other products made sure it will be selling its products in 30 stores in Canada this holiday season, as well as in L.L. Bean-branded stores opening over the next decade.

L.L. Bean has an agreement with Toronto-based Jaytex Group to distribute L.L. Bean products to Canadian retailers like Sporting Life, Hudson’s Bay and Mountain Equipment Co-Op.

The company also has launched a dedicated website for Canadian customers that incorporates duties and smooths out currency fluctuations, explained the company in a corporate release.

“There are huge growth opportunities over time,” CEO Steve Smith told The Associated Press in an interview a month ago. “Let’s go after that market, and see what we can do,” he said.

The U.S. based retailer has endured several years of flat sales, reduced staff and a strategic product refocus to go back to the company’s outdoors roots.

Photo:L.L.Bean, Japan’s website