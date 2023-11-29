Canada Goose acquires European knitwear manufacturer Paola Confectii

Canada Goose has acquired the operating assets of Paola Confectii Manufacturing.

The company said in a statement that building upon the existing network of seven facilities across Canada, this acquisition marks the company’s first European facility, and supports its strategic growth plan.

Canada Goose’s core down-filled products will continue to be made in Canada, while apparel production will continue to be concentrated within European facilities.

“Our vertically integrated supply chain has always been one of our core competencies. This strategic investment advances our renowned manufacturing infrastructure and validates the performance luxury brand we are today,” said Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO, Canada Goose.

Based in Romania, Paola Confectii has been manufacturing luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017, producing a range of best-selling styles including the HyBridge Knit Jacket. Knitwear is one of the leading segments of Canada Goose’s growing apparel category, which exceeded 70 million dollars in annual sales in fiscal 2023.

Paola Confectii will continue to be led by Giannino Lessi, general manager and Paola Zaffalon, technical director, as a standalone entity, maintaining regular operations.