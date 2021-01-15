Canada Goose appoints Scott Cameron as President APAC and Michael Armstrong as new board member

Canada Goose has announced the appointment of Michael D. Armstrong, Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS, to the company’s board of directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately, and the appointment of Scott Cameron as President, Asia-Pacific (APAC), effective April 1, 2021.

Canada Goose names Michael Armstrong as independent director

The company said, Michael D. Armstrong, a 22-year veteran of the company, is currently an Executive Vice President, Worldwide Television Licensing & Operations, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, where he manages relationships with third-party studios and oversees the international sales teams for formats and CBS Newspath service. Previously, he served as general manager of BET Networks, where he oversaw strategy and operations, content acquisitions, multi-platform scheduling, marketing, corporate communications, strategy, finance, research and audience science.

“I look forward to Michael’s contributions as a Canada Goose board member, drawing on his extensive expertise in business development and operations throughout the entertainment industry and the world,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO of Canada Goose in a statement.

Armstrong is on the board of PRX, a non-profit media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling and is member of the Board of Trustees at his alma mater Hampton University. He previously chaired the boards of Dance Theatre of Harlem and the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). Armstrong is also a member of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and received an MBA at Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Directors at Canada Goose, which has grown into one of the world’s most coveted lifestyle and performance luxury apparel brands. I look forward to working hand in hand with my fellow board members and the management team to continue to propel the brand’s growth,” added Armstrong.

Scott Cameron promoted as President APAC at Canada Goose

Scott Cameron, the company added, joined Canada Goose in 2016 as chief strategy and business development officer and most recently served as president of the Greater China region. During his tenure, Cameron was responsible for the development and growth of the brand’s direct-to-consumer channels globally, successfully established Canada Goose’s presence in Asia, and assembled a world-class team.

In this new role, he will oversee all marketing and commercial activity within the expanded APAC region, which includes Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“Scott has been instrumental in ensuring the highest level of operational excellence throughout our stores globally, building our business in Greater China and providing an exceptional level of support to the executive team for the past five years,” said Reiss.

Picture:Facebook/Canada Goose