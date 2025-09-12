Canada Goose is expanding in the Middle East market

Premium Canadian outdoor and footwear brand Canada Goose has signed a multi-year partnership with Beside Group, a leading retail and distribution company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, to expand into the Middle East market.

Carrie Baker, president of brand and commercial at Canada Goose, said in a statement: “This partnership is a powerful alignment of global ambition and local expertise. Together with Beside Group, we’re ready to grow, connect, and build something that lasts in one of the most valuable markets in the world.”

The launch is part of the brand’s strategy to “unlock” global growth opportunities and will see Canada Goose offering its full seasonal assortment through retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels.

Canada Goose added that it has selected the Beside Group to lead regional efforts “to build greater awareness, strengthen engagement, and better serve the evolving needs of discerning consumers across the GCC”.

Hisham Bedier, managing director of Beside Group, added: “We are excited to bring Canada Goose’s exceptional craftsmanship and iconic design to consumers across the GCC.

“This market has always shown a strong appreciation for premium, functional luxury, and together with Canada Goose, we look forward to delivering on that expectation.”

The move builds on its established wholesale footprint in the region and will expand Canada Goose’s products across select retail and digital channels in the region, from this autumn.