Canada Goose posts 13.3 percent revenue increase for fiscal year 2026

Canadian luxury brand Canada Goose has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2026, revealing a total annual revenue increase of 13.3 percent to 1.53 billion Canadian dollars (1.11 billion dollars). The performance was bolstered by a strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) showing and an expansion of its product categories.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Canada Goose expects revenue to increase by approximately low-single digits year-over-year (YoY). The company is targeting an adjusted EBIT (adjusted EBIT) margin in the range of 11 percent to 12 percent. Canada Goose chairman and chief executive officer, Dani Reiss stated that the priorities for the upcoming year include deepening brand desire and scaling a repeatable product engine across seasons to ensure sustainable margin expansion.

Fourth quarter performance and retail adjustments

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 17.9 percent to 453.3 million Canadian dollars, or 18.2 percent on a constant currency basis. The DTC segment was a primary driver, increasing 15.2 percent to 361.7 million Canadian dollars. This growth was supported by DTC comparable sales (DTC comparable sales) of 10 percent, marking five consecutive quarters of positive growth for the brand.

Wholesale revenue during the final quarter saw a significant uptick of 54.4 percent to 49.1 million Canadian dollars. This increase was attributed to earlier shipments of the spring/summer 2026 (SS26) collection and higher in-season orders. Despite the revenue growth, the company recorded an 8.4 million dollar store impairment charge following a review of underperforming locations. Reiss, noted that the focus remains on improving channel productivity and making digital platforms and brick and mortar stores work harder together.

Full year financial overview

For the full fiscal year 2026, the group reported DTC revenue increase of 15.9 percent to 1.16 billion Canadian dollars, with DTC comparable sales (DTC comparable sales) growth of 8.4 percent.

Gross profit reached 1.07 billion dollars, though gross margin slightly tightened to 69.7 percent from 69.9 percent in the prior year. Operating income fell to 88.8 million dollars from 164.1 million dollars, impacted by strategic investments and non-recurring items.

The company ended the year with 88 permanent stores globally, having opened nine net new locations during the period.