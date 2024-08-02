Canada Goose sees revenue growth as it expands its warmer-weather product range

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reports its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial report, reporting revenue growth and net loss. The report shows that the Asian market and expansion into lighter, warmer-weather apparel drove revenue growth.

The Canadian luxury clothing company reports total sales of 88.1 million dollars (approximately €81.6 million), up 4 percent compared to the same period last year. Wholesale sales see a significant decline, down 41 percent.

Despite revenue growth, mainly driven by its own DTC channels, Canada Goose's profit fell 5 percent to 52.6 million dollars (48.7 million euros) compared to the same period last year.

Canada Goose CEO praises spring-summer collection and Asian market

It is mainly the Asian market that keeps the company stable in terms of turnover. Canada Goose has more than 40 percent of its stores in Asia-Pacific. The company has recorded a 25 percent increase in turnover in the region. To stimulate sales, the company has expanded its range with lighter clothing and accessories.

“Our Spring Summer 2024 collection attracted new and existing customers to shop in our stores and online, contributing to our first quarter revenue growth, which was particularly robust in the Asia Pacific region,” said CEO Dani Reiss.

Reiss took over the family business in 2001. He took Canada Goose public in March 2017 and owns about 18 percent of the shares, according to Forbes.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.