Canada Goose sells footwear brand Baffin to Royer

Canadian outerwear manufacturer Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (Canada Goose) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Baffin, a Canadian performance footwear brand, to L.P. Royer Inc. (Royer). Royer is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in work and military footwear. The transaction is expected to close in August 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Canada Goose acquired Baffin in 2018 as its initial step into the footwear market, leveraging the technical expertise and supply chain infrastructure of the brand to establish its internal capabilities. Since entering the segment, Canada Goose introduced its debut footwear line in 2021, expanding its product assortment from extreme-weather boots to lightweight hikers, performance footwear, and sneakers. The divestiture will allow the company to streamline operations and focus capital resources on growing its core brand across categories and international markets.

Strategic focus on lifestyle growth

“This transaction is about focus,” stated Dani Reiss, chairman and chief executive officer of Canada Goose, in a press statement. “We’ve made meaningful progress evolving Canada Goose into a year-round lifestyle brand, and this gives us the opportunity to continue that momentum by simplifying our operating model, focusing resources on our highest-priority opportunities and drive long-term profitable growth.” Reiss added that Paul Hubner has built Baffin into a strong Canadian brand and expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Baffin team.

Founded in 1979, Baffin produces technical footwear engineered for extreme cold weather and industrial environments. Following the acquisition, Baffin will continue to operate as an independent brand under the Royer group umbrella.

Expansion for Canadian footwear manufacturer

Royer, established in 1934 and headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, manufactures industrial safety boots for sectors including mining, construction, and defence. The acquisition will expand the technical footwear portfolio of the group and support its international growth plans.

“Baffin is a respected Canadian brand with a long history of technical performance, durability and product expertise,” said Simon La Rochelle, president of Royer. “We have long admired Baffin’s heritage and look forward to supporting its continued growth while preserving the qualities that have made it successful.”