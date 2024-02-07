Canada Goose signs multi-year partnership with Central Saint Martins

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose is strengthening its commitment to the next generation of fashion talent with a new multiyear partnership with London’s Central Saint Martins, part of the University of the Arts London.

The announcement follows a two-year partnership between the two, which saw Canada Goose collaborating with Central Saint Martins students and the launch of the inaugural Humanature Award for Responsible Design.

The newly launched partnership is rooted in “shaping the world through creative action and purpose-driven design,” explains the luxury Canadian brand, and will incorporate a first-of-its-kind project that brings together the university's MA Fashion and MA Material Futures. The courses unite science, technology, design, and fashion to create ground-breaking new materials and garments that push the boundaries of sustainability and functionality.

The brand will also continue to support the MA Material Futures’ annual Basecamp field trip, and reinstate the Humanature Award for Responsible Design for this year’s MA Fashion students, whose work is “committed to responsible practice integrating socio-ecological values”.

The winner will be announced at Central Saint Martin’s MA Fashion Show, taking place on February 16, where Canada Goose has also taken a position as show sponsor.

Canada Goose strengthens ties with Central Saint Martins

Juliette Streichenberger, president of EMEA and CGAG at Canada Goose, said in a statement: “This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to support upcoming talent, further innovation in design, and drive purposeful change from a grassroots level.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a world-renowned design school to develop exceptional, emerging talent who have unparalleled potential to not only support us in our commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm, but to truly propel the fashion and design industry forward."

Canada Goose and Central Saint Martins started working together in January 2022. It has undertaken student projects, showcased an immersive exhibition featuring sustainable outerwear pieces, lifestyle objects, and mixed media portfolios, and done a sustainable fashion panel talk. It also launched the Humanature Award for Responsible Design, which was won by Chie Kaya in 2023.