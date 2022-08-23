Canada Goose taps new president of China business

Canadian outerwear brand Canada Goose has appointed Larry Li as the president of its business in China.

Li has nearly 20 years of experience in the luxury sector, most recently serving as managing director, China at Richemont-owned brand Dunhill.

Earlier in his career, he held various senior management roles at LVMH Group, across labels including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Kenzo.

Li will be based out of the company’s regional headquarters in Shanghai and will be in charge of all business activities in the Mainland China market, including commercial, marketing, and finance.

He will report to Paul Cadman, Canada Goose’s president of Asia Pacific.

Canada Goose chair and CEO Dani Reiss described Li as “a proven strategic leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and exceptional business development skills”.

He continued: “Running China from China has been pivotal to our success in the market. [Li’s] luxury expertise in China makes him uniquely suited to lead the local team, drive our business forward and seize the strategic opportunities that we see ahead.”

Li said he was “honoured to join Canada Goose” as the business “enters an exciting new phase of expansion in China”.

Canada Goose first entered into the China market in 2018, which has since then become the brand’s largest retail network, with 16 stores.