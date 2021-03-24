Canada Goose to offer all employees paid leave for Covid-19 vaccinations

Toronto-based winter outerwear apparel brand Canada Goose announced it would offer all employees across its global operations paid leave to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

In addition to offering four hours of paid leave, the company stated its employees would receive access to on-demand information regarding vaccines, the ability to have vaccine-related queries addressed by a medical professional, and 24/7 access to complimentary counseling and mental health services.

“I believe that as vaccinations ramp up, and as global supply continues to increase, we have entered a new, hopeful phase in our global fight against Covid-19,” stated Dani Reiss, President, CEO of Canada Goose, in a press release.

“As a leader in the Canadian manufacturing industry and employer of thousands in Canada and around the world, I am proud to do our part to ensure that all Canada Goose employees have equitable and informed access to vaccines.”

The company stated the announcement aligns with its Canada Goose Response Program, which saw the company manufacture 2.5 million units of PPE between March and October of 2020 and donated 34,000 units of PPE to hospitals and medical facilities across Canada and New York.