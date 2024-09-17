‘Canvas for Creativity’: Pull&Bear to expand BFC partnership beyond LFW

It was just this year that Inditex-owned Pull&Bear had announced its sponsorship of the British Fashion Council (BFC) NewGen programme, and yet the retailer has already reaffirmed its commitment to the backing of emerging UK designers. During the latest London Fashion Week (LFW), this scheme took shape in the form of a runway at an exclusive event in Selfridges, with the attendance of notable influencers and industry professionals bolstering the guest list.

This support, however, won’t stop at LFW. Pull&Bear has doubled down on the commitment through the introduction of ‘Canvas for Creativity’, a new project that aims to expand on the efforts of BFC NewGen by providing designers with a platform on which to boost their careers. Described by Pull&Bear as a “blank canvas”, the initiative hopes to provide creatives from fashion, art, music and other fields to “express their vision without limitations”.

Pull&Bear doubles down on emerging designer commitments

What this will look like exactly is to be revealed over the coming seasons, during which Pull&Bear is planning to collaborate with emerging talents across different disciplines with the intention of supporting and empowering “creative minds of the future”. Through its partnership with BFC NewGen, the company said in a release that it will focus on “building global and responsible brands, encouraging these designers to explore new ways of creating sustainable and innovative fashion”.

It added that collaboration with these upcoming names “not only aims to enhance their creativity but also equips them with the necessary tools to tackle industry challenges”. With this, Pull&Bear is hoping to uplift new talent through the provision of creative infrastructure and business development support, set to take place via various initiatives.

Designers currently under the BFC NewGen programme, the 2024/25 names having just been revealed, include Aaron Esh, Ancuta Sarca, Charlie Constantinou, Chet Lo, Derrick, Di Petsa, Harri, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Kazna Asker, Leo Carlton, Lueder, Mash Popova, Paolo Carzana, Pauline Dujancourt, Sinéad O’Dwyer, Steve O Smith, The Winter House and Yaku.