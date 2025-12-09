Card spending sees its greatest fall since 2021 in November

Consumer card spending fell -1.1 percent year-on-year in November in the UK, marking the greatest fall on record since February 2021 (-9.5 percent), as consumer confidence remains subdued, according to findings from Barclays.

Amid ongoing consumer uncertainty, essential spend dropped -2.9 percent, marking seven consecutive months of decline, while non-essential spending fell -0.3 percent for the first time since July 2024.

The Barclays Consumer Spend report adds that while overall retail spending dipped in November, retailers enjoyed their busiest day of the year so far on Black Friday (November 28), with transaction volumes up 62.5 percent in comparison to the average day in 2025.

When it comes to growth, there was a focus on wellness in November, with pharmacy, health and beauty spending growing 6.1 percent to continue its “strong streak”. This comes as 45 percent of consumers say they have been focusing more on their wellbeing in 2025, rising to 57 percent for those aged 18-34. Those spending on wellness (71 percent) estimate they have spent 545 pounds on average within the last year.

Clothing stores saw spending increase by 1.3 percent with transaction growth of 3.6 percent, while department stores had a tougher time with spend down 8.2 percent and transaction growth down 6.4 percent.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said in a statement: “November was a month marked by uncertainty, as consumers were awaiting seasonal discounts and the details of the Autumn Budget. Retailers will have welcomed the Black Friday boost they received, which will hopefully set the tone in the run up to Christmas.”