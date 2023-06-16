Care and repair platform Save Your Wardrobe wins 2023 LVMH Innovation Award

In what is now its seventh edition, the winner of the LVMH Innovation Award was revealed during a ceremony at the luxury conglomerate’s pavilion as part of the annual technology conference VivaTech, Paris.

A total of 18 finalists had been shortlisted and showcased in the LVMH’s ‘Dream Box’ pavilion, selected from more than 1,500 startups that applied for the award. Each competed across six categories ranging from employee experience to immersive digital experiences.

Clothing care and repair platform Save Your Wardrobe was ultimately awarded the Grand Prize alongside five other winners and the recipient of the special prize awarded for data and artificial intelligence (AI), given to social commerce developer ChatLabs.

The London-based startup, which also won the ‘Omnichannel & Retail’ category, was recognised for its services that look to increase the lifespan of customers’ garments, with a post-purchase experience that manages aftercare.

Through the award, the company will be provided with personalised support for a full year at LVMH’s business acceleration programme, La Maison des Startups.

In a release, Hasna Kourda, founder and CEO of the firm, said: “The LVMH Innovation Award represents excellence, ingenuity, and forward-thinking.

“To be selected as the winner among so many exceptional innovators is a testament to the unique value Save Your Wardrobe brings to the fashion and luxury world.

“This is a monumental milestone in our journey; one that will fuel our determination to keep pushing the boundaries of the luxury experience while preserving and extending the LVMH’s Maisons legacy.”

Other winners included AI talent planning suite Neobrain, video analytics platform VidMob, Web3 CRM platform Absolute Labs, reusable packaging supplier LivingPacketsSmart and waste wool recycling firm Woola.

All finalists have been invited to join the acceleration programme, and are provided with the further opportunity to heighten their presence and access to LVMH-owned brands through collaborations.