Carhartt appoints Susan Hennike as chief brand officer

Workwear brand Carhartt has announced the appointment of Susan Hennike as its new chief brand officer.

Hennike will report directly to the company’s president and chief operating officer, Linda Hubbard.

In her role, Hennike has been tasked with leading the strategic development of multi-year brand strategies that aim to position the company for sustained growth and profitability across the business.

Additionally, she will oversee Produce, Brand and Strategy (PBS), a team of 200 associates located across multiple departments.

With around 20 years of experience, Hennike joins the company from Bombas, where she led the brand’s multi-category strategy as chief product officer.

Additionally, she spent 12 years at Hanesbrands where she served as president of Champion North America.

She has also worked at the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Nike and Adidas.

In a release, COO Hubbard said: “Susan has an incredible reputation of growing emerging and established apparel brands across diverse audiences and reaching consumers creatively and authentically.

“Her vision will help shape Carhartt’s future, improve the experience for all hardworking people and find new ways to reach those who have yet to experience Carhartt.”