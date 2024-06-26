Carhartt becomes a member of the US Cotton Trust Protocol

Workwear brand Carhatt, Inc. is the latest brand to join the sustainable cotton program, the US Cotton Trust Protocol, as part of its broader strategy to source more responsibly grown cotton.

“We pride ourselves on a history of manufacturing gear that is built to last from day one with the best and most durable materials available,” said Gretchen R. Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt, in a statement. “Becoming a member of the Trust Protocol enables us to continue our exploration into more responsibly sourced materials, which is the next step in our mission to leave a better world for the next generation of hardworking people.”

Carhartt’s Membership in the Trust Protocol will also offer transparency and enable full traceability of the US cotton used in their products, providing the company with deeper insights into their supply chain.

“Continuous improvement is a key part of our philosophy, which is why we’re eager to help our members work towards greater sustainability by providing measurable and verifiable farm-level data, as well as traceability of the U.S. cotton they are sourcing,” said Daren Abney, executive director of the Trust Protocol, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that we can support Carhartt on their own continuous improvement journey towards sourcing more sustainable cotton.”

Other brands members of the US Cotton Trust Protocol include American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Levi Strauss and Co., Gap Inc., and Macy’s Inc., as well as global brands like Next and Kiabi.

The US Cotton Trust Protocol serves as a voluntary sustainability initiative and traceability platform for all cotton grown in the United States, offering quantifiable, verifiable targets and measurements to drive progress in six sustainability metrics: land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efficiency. It is also the first global program to provide article-level transparency throughout the supply chain.