Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta make peace over Laura Kim

London - Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta have made peace and ended their legal battle over the appointment of Laura Kim as Oscar de la Renta's new co-creative director.

Carolina Herrera previously filed a lawsuit against rival fashion house Oscar de la Renta after it appointed one of the former senior designer Laura Kim as its new co-creative director. In the claims, Herrera was seeking to deter Kim's new appointment until April, stating she signed a six month non-competitive agreement while working for the fashion house last year.

However, the two fashion houses have now come to a "discreet" settlement concerning the hire, which allows Kim to continue in her role at Oscar de la Renta as co-creative director with Fernando Garcia.

"Carolina Herrera Ltd., Oscar de la Renta LLC and Laura Kim have reached a settlement of the lawsuit filed by Carolina Herrera Ltd," read a statement from the two companies according to WWD. "The terms of the settlement are confidential, except that Laura Kim has returned to Oscar de La Renta LLC, subject to the conditions agreed upon by the parties."