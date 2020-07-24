Carter's revenue decreases 29.8 percent for Q2

Carter's reported its net profit for Q2 decreased on Friday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also decreased by 29.8 percent.

For Q2, the company's net profit was 8 million dollars, which decreased from 44 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues slipped to 515 million dollars. Compared to 6 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to 2 percent.

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) also known as the William Carter Company, is a major American manufacturer and retailer of mid-priced children's apparel and products. It was founded in 1865 by William Carter. In 2005 Carters acquired OshKosh B'Gosh. Carter’s Inc. brands also include: Child of Mine, Just One You, and Genuine Kids. Currently the company operates over 600 Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh retail stores and outlets in the United States.

