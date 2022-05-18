Carters appoints Hilary Duff to the newly created role of chief mom officer

Carter’s, Inc. has announced the appointment of award-winning actress, singer, best-selling author, and mom Hilary Duff as the first-ever chief mom officer for the Carter’s brand.

As part of a long-term partnership, Duff will work directly with Carter’s as a parent consultant and creative director, designing two limited-time-only collections and serving as a reliable resource for parents. Duff will also curate must-have shopping guides with tips and tricks for moms and share relatable parenting content.

“At Carter’s, we understand what it means to be a parent, better than any other brand, and nobody embodies this spirit more than Hilary Duff. Not only is Hilary talented but she’s also incredibly relatable, as a mom of three who openly shares her parenting journey with her community,” said Jeff Jenkins, executive vice president of global marketing at Carter’s.

The first Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection will be available beginning early fall 2022 on Carters.com and in Carter’s stores, with a second collection to follow in early 2023.

“While every mom is a chief mom officer in their own way, I’m honoured that Carter’s chose me to represent their brand and be the ultimate champion for moms everywhere,” added Hilary Duff.