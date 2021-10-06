Cartier and Kering launch sustainability initiative

Cartier and Kering are partnering with the Responsible Jewellery Council in an effort to achieve a sustainable industry.

Open to any watch and jewellery brands with a national or international footprint, brands must commit to a dedication of their resources towards the ongoing quest for sustainability.

The initiative, called the ‘Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030’, aims to begin to build towards a low carbon industry. The heart of the initiative is rooted in the belief that a sustainable industry can only be achieved through collaborative partnership.

The initiative is supported by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative itself contributes to the United Nations Goal 17, an objective included in their Sustainable Development program. Goal 17 aims to “strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.”

CEO of Cartier, Cyrille Vigneron, invited “other industry actors to join this initiative” and shared his hope of “a future where all Maisons, their suppliers and business partners are empowered to collaborate on projects that deliver positive impact on the planet and its people”.

There are three key goals in the Watch and Jewellery Initiative; building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness. In order to achieve those overall targets, smaller goals such as decarbonisation, sourcing standards for environmental protection and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion must be achieved.

The executive director of the Responsible Jewellery Council, Iris Van der Veken, said the initiative is about “leaving no one behind” and that “by working together we can greatly contribute to the urgent change needed”.

Organisations such as the Responsible Jewellery Council and existing initiatives like Science Based Targets will support any jewellery and watch brands wishing to take part in the initiative. The initiative will also focus on newer areas within sustainable jewellery, such as science based climate targets, biodiversity protection and materials, and business model innovation.

Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering, affirmed his belief in the numerous partnerships the initiative will enable. “Only collective action can make the difference to transform our industry for the better,” Palus said in a press release. “The changes we are fighting for are essential for the future not only of the planet but of our industry itself”.