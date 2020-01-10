Cartier partners with Alibaba's Tmall for China e-commerce

Cartier is the newest addition to the Tmall Luxury Pavilion - Alibaba's dedicated e-commerce site for luxury brands retailing in China.

The luxury jewelry brand will operate a flagship boutique through the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, offering all of its product categories including jewelry, timepieces and accessories. To commemorate the launch of its online boutique, Cartier is offering two pieces exclusive to Tmall: the new Juste un Clou small model bracelet with diamonds and the new Guirlande chain wallet bag.

“The Tmall Flagship boutique marks a milestone within the Maison’s longstanding presence in China, reflecting the inheritance of the pioneering spirit embedded in the Maison’s DNA," Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, said in a statement. "Given the increasingly complex e-commerce landscape in China, this strategic launch will provide significant opportunities for Cartier to embrace China’s fast-moving retail environment in order to further strengthen our commitment to our Chinese clients.”

Cartier first launched e-commerce business in China in October 2015 with an official Chinese website. Its partnership with Tmall will expand its digital presence in the region and allow the brand to better serve customers in new and innovative ways.

Tmall consumers will be able to access Cartier's signature services such as product engravings and gift packing, while also utilizing Tmall co-services like interest-free installment payments.

"Alibaba is committed to unlocking new value for brands. In today’s luxury landscape, it is critical to engage with both Gen Z and classic luxury consumers, and providing consumers with the most personalized experience is a crucial step for the growth of luxury brands," commented Mike Hu, Tmall Fashion's general manager. "As such, Cartier’s Tmall flagship boutique will adopt the new Tmall Flagship Store 2.0 model, providing a virtually perfect brand experience for its targeted consumer groups. Looking forward, we will help Cartier leverage Alibaba’s Business Operating System to further upgrade its digital strategy."

Image: courtesy of Alibaba