Casablanca sold in corporate restructuring deal

French fashion label Casablanca Clothing Ltd, founded by Charaf Tajer, has been acquired by a newly established company Casablanca Paris Ltd for an undisclosed sum in a corporate restructuring deal to boost future growth.

In a statement, the high-end fashion brand explained that it was sold as a going concern “to strengthen and empower the successful incumbent creative team with new investment to continue the brand’s eye-catching growth”.

The new business will operate under the name Casablanca Paris Ltd.

Commenting on the deal, Casablanca Clothing Ltd company director David JW Bailey said: “Our committed and talented team are really looking forward to working in the new company. The new investment will enable them to build on the great success they’ve achieved to date and to accelerate growth even faster into 2024 and beyond.

“Casablanca Paris will ensure the continuing global growth is fully and properly supported. We’re all looking forward to the next chapter in the great Casablanca story.”

Casablanca Paris Ltd director Kevin Gate added: “This is all about supporting the company and the brand, and most of all, the immensely talented and creative team, which clearly has great strength in depth.

“We plan to invest heavily to continue their amazing achievements as they grow the Casablanca feeling around the world to our dedicated army of fans. We’ll continue collaborating with all our industry stakeholders and are very excited about our new investment.”