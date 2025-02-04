Cascale acquires Better Buying Institute to advance responsibly purchasing practices

Cascale, formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, has announced its acquisition of key assets of the Better Buying Institute (BBI) as it looks to bolster responsible purchasing practices and promote fair supply chains. The deal includes the Better Buying Purchasing Index (BBPPI) and the Better Buying Partnership Index (BBPI).

Cascale said the acquisition reflects its mission to "address critical supply chain challenges such as unfair purchasing practices” which harm manufacturers while destabilise supply chains. Through the integration of BBI tools and staff, the firm wants to further promote fair practices among brands and manufacturers, aligning with its Support Decent Work for All strategy, through which it tackles systemic labour challenges.

For BBI co-founder and president, Marsha Dickson, who will consult during the transition, the “decision to align with Cascale is a strategic choice to ensure our mission–to improve purchasing practices–can achieve greater scale and impact”. She continued: “Cascale and BBI already share significant alignment on mission and goals, as well as many members and subscribers, and the acquisition of these valuable assets by Cascale is perhaps the most logical solution for them.”

Upon incorporating the two companies, Cascale said suppliers will continue to contribute their data and insights anonymously with all existing safeguards retained. There will be no immediate changes to pricing or access to BBI tool subscribers and Cascale members.