Cascale forms US advisory group to define local priorities and strategies

Cascale, formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), creator of the Higg Index, has announced the formation of a US Policy Member Expert Team (MET) to help define local policy priorities and guide an advocacy strategy in the region.

The advisory group will be made up of industry leaders and experts drawn from Cascale’s membership community, and comes as the US transitions into a new legislative cycle following the presidential election.

As such, the US Policy MET will “play a crucial role in shaping Cascal’s approach to addressing key challenges and opportunities for the textiles, apparel and wider consumer goods sector”.

In a release, the MET was described by director of sustainability at Komar Brands, Thiwanka De Fonseka, as “critical to balancing the pressing need for sustainable development” while ensuring relevant products and services can “move forward effectively without compromising ESG safeguards under strong US policies”.

The MET is to be led by Cascale’s senior director of policy and public affairs, Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, and Gabriele Ballero, the firm’s public affairs manager, who have been tasked with harnessing member insights to shape its US Public Affairs Strategy.

The company anticipates that its work may feed into that of trade group, the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), thus broadening industry initiatives and strengthening Cascale’s voice in legislative and regulatory matters.

The launch of the group comes as Cascale looks to expand its policy and public affairs focus to other regions, as it takes on a new region-specific approach to such practices, as already seen in the EU, where it has so far primarily focused its efforts. The company said that in 2025, it further plans to establish a similar Policy MET for the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing “its dedication to global, member-driven advocacy”.