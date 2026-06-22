Castore acquires majority stake in shoe and bootmaker Grenson

British sportswear brand Castore, founded by Tom and Phil Beahon, has acquired a controlling stake in heritage shoemaker Grenson, which has been making footwear in Northamptonshire, England, since 1866.

According to Grenson’s Companies House filings, J Carter Sporting Club Limited, the parent company of Castore, has acquired a 75 percent stake in the shoe and bootmaker, and Grenson’s previous owners, Tim Little and his wife Julie Little, have stepped down from the board.

In addition, Grenson officially changed its registered office address from its traditional home in Northamptonshire to Castore's headquarters in Manchester.

Tom Beahon, co-founder and chief executive of Castore, said in a statement: “Grenson is an iconic British brand with extraordinary heritage, craftsmanship and authenticity. Phil and I have admired the business for a long time, and we see a significant opportunity to support its next chapter while protecting the qualities that make it so special.

“Castore Group’s ambition is to build a portfolio of premium British brands with global relevance. As with Belstaff, this investment is a commitment to long-term stewardship, investing behind strong fundamentals and helping distinctive British brands reach more customers around the world.”

Castore continues to diversify beyond sportswear with a controlling stake in Grenson

Grenson x Holly Willoughby Credits: Grenson

Grenson is one of the oldest and most respected names in traditional British shoemaking, founded by William Green in 1866, and the brand made a name for itself as a major supplier to the British military during World Wars I and II.

In 2010, Little bought the business from the Green family, where he kickstarted an expansion of the brand through four stores in London and wholesale with retailers such as Selfridges, Dover Street Market and Mr Porter. He also introduced the first women’s collection in 30 years, as well as high-profile collaborations with the likes of New Balance, Craig Green, Liberty, Vivienne Westwood, Neighbourhood, and Kith.

Key styles for the brand include the signature ‘Fred’ brogue boot and the ‘Nanette,’ a chunky women’s hiker boot that has become a favourite with celebrities, such as Holly Willoughby.

Commenting on the sale, Tim Little, chief executive of Grenson, added: “I have always known that one day I would want to secure a bright future for Grenson, and when I met Tom and Phil, I knew that they were the perfect people. They understood the brand, its heritage and the opportunity, and from the very first meeting, I was convinced they were the ideal custodians of the brand.

“I can’t wait to start working with them on this exciting new chapter for this 160-year-old company.”

Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

This marks the second heritage acquisition for Castore, following its purchase of British luxury brand Belstaff in August 2025 from its parent company INEOS. The move at the time was seen as Castore’s step into luxury fashion, diversifying beyond its sportswear credentials, where it sponsors major sports teams around the world, as well as designing sportswear for both everyday workouts and professional athletes.