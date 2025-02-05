Castore expands partnership with GXO to support logistics globally

British sports performance brand Castore has expanded its partnership with pure-play contract logistics provider GXO Logistics to operate warehousing and transportation in the UK, US, and Europe.

Castore has been working with GXO since April 2024 in the UK, distributing teamwear to a variety of sporting teams, including Oracle Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1, Everton FC, and the England Cricket teams, and is expanding its partnership with GXO to support its logistics operations globally.

Alongside teamwear, GXO distributes product to wholesale customers that sell team merchandise and high-quality sportswear, whilst also providing retail distribution to more than 20 Castore stores across Europe. Additionally, GXO is responsible for fulfilling and managing the transport of all e-commerce sales globally.

Adrian Harris, chief supply chain officer of Castore, said in a statement: “As Castore continues its fast-paced growth, we want to ensure we work with partners to support and strengthen our ambitions to be one of the world’s highest performance sportswear brands.

“We’re confident that GXO is the right logistics partner to manage our existing operations in the UK, and across our global network, with an experienced team and world-class systems to meet our needs.”

Richard Cawston, chief revenue officer at GXO, added: “It is fantastic to partner with a like-minded and fast-growing brand. We’re proud that Castore recognised our expertise in fashion and sportswear, trusting their logistics to us. We will bring our capabilities in warehousing and transport services to support Castore’s continuing growth.

“Our flexible systems have already helped improve efficiencies and, with our transport capabilities, we can deliver seamless and streamlined fulfilment. It’s brilliant that our success in the UK has given us the opportunity to grow our partnership so Castore can access our global network as they grow in Europe and the US.”