Castore plots US expansion with expanded logistics partnership

As it continues to plot its US expansion, sportswear brand Castore has expanded its existing partnership with GXO Logistics, which will now operate warehousing and transportation in the UK, US and Europe.

GXO has already been working with Castore on the company’s UK business since 2024, distributing certain sportswear to a variety of sports teams and individuals, including McLaren F1 and Everton FC.

Now, following what has been deemed a “successful” launch, the duo are expanding on their relations. GXO will initially provide Castore with logistics operations in the Netherlands, offering retail distribution to over 20 of the brand’s European stores. The partnership will then turn its attention to the US, where there are further plans to expand.

In a release, chief supply chain officer of Castore, Adrian Harris, said: “As Castore continues its fast-paced growth, we want to ensure we work with partners to support and strengthen our ambitions to be one of the world’s highest performance sportswear brands.

“We’re confident that GXO is the right logistics partner to manage our existing operations in the UK, and across our global network, with an experienced team and world-class systems to meet our needs.”

In his own statement, GXO’s chief revenue officer, Richard Cawston, said the company would bring its capabilities in warehousing and transportation to support Castore’s growth. He added: “It’s brilliant that our success in the UK has given us the opportunity to grow our partnership so Castore can access our global network as they grow in Europe and the US.”