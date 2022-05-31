Castore signs multi-year partnership deal with Aston Villa

Sportswear brand Castore has revealed that it has signed a multi-year deal to be the principal partner of Aston Villa Football Club.

The agreement will see the premium label supply kits across the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams from the start of the 2022/23 season.

Additionally, the brand will be launching exclusive Villa branded match apparel, training and leisure wear to be available for the club’s fanbase.

“This is a landmark partnership for the Club, joining with an exciting British brand who understand our ambition and strategy,” said Nicola Ibbetson, chief commercial officer at Aston Villa, in a release.

Ibbetson added: “Ensuring we can provide high quality sportswear for both our players and supporters is crucial to the Club. Over the past four seasons our shirt sales have increased four-fold as our supporters around the world have reconnected with the club and we are delighted to continue this journey with Castore.”

The Premier League club’s new home kit is set to be unveiled ahead of its preseason tour to Australia in July, allowing fans to see the kit before the new season arrives. Two alternative match kits will be released in the coming months.

“Aston Villa is the perfect fit for Castore due to their growth ambitions and relentless desire to innovate, on the pitch and with their partners, and we are beyond excited to be partnering with the club,” said Castore’s director of partnerships, Pascal Lafitte, in a release.

Lafitte continued: “We can’t wait to get started with them next season and challenge each other to push the boundaries of everything we will do together.”

Aston Villa joins Castore’s already extensive portfolio of sport partnerships, which includes the likes of McLaren F1, Rangers FC, Newcastle United, Sevilla FC and Sir Andy Murray.