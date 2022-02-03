Cath Kidston appoints license partner to expand into new categories

British fashion and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has appointed global brand extension licensing agency, Beanstalk, to expand into new categories in home, fashion and gifting internationally.

Known for its hand-drawn prints and playful twists on British classics, Cath Kidston is looking to licensing to expand its reach, following its rebrand as a “brand-first, digital-led” retailer.

In partnership with Beanstalk, Cath Kidston will extend its footprint into new areas “for all the family to enjoy,” explained the brand in a statement, with a focus on key geographic markets such as Europe, North America and South Korea.

Melinda Paraie, chief executive of Cath Kidston, said: “We are thrilled with the new partnership that leverages the licensing expertise of Beanstalk to create opportunities for our customers to experience Cath Kidston in new ways.

“The expansion of our iconic print narrative into additional product categories and key global markets supports our long term growth plan. Through licensed extensions, the brand vision will continue to bring nostalgic meaning and joy to everyday life.”

Louise French, senior vice president, business development and operations at Beanstalk, added: “We are delighted to be working with Cath Kidston, one of Britain’s best-loved brands, to extend the brand into new and creative spaces. The quintessentially British nature of the brand and distinctive print handwriting offer significant opportunities to create beautiful new products, that offer additional touchpoints for consumers. We are looking forward to working alongside the Cath Kidston team to deliver a successful international licensing programme.”