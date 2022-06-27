Cath Kidston reportedly up for sale

Cath Kidston has reportedly been put up for sale two years after it collapsed into administration that resulted in around 900 jobs being lost.

The owner of the British company, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), is said to have asked advisors at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to find a new owner, according to a report by Sky News.

The heritage brand, which offers a selection of homeware, handicraft and clothing, was established in 1993 and enjoyed high street success until the pandemic hit, forcing it into administration in April 2020.

900 jobs lost

Following the news, BPEA, which took control of the brand in 2016, established an insolvency deal, ultimately closing the doors on its entire high street presence.

It does, however, still operate a handful of stores in Saudi Arabia.

The company has been run by former Coach executive Melinda Paraie, who became CEO in 2018 and continues to run it today.

According to Sky News sources, PwC is said to have been engaged with a number of prospective buyers for the brand for a number of weeks, however their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Edit June 27, 13:00 - BPEA has declined to comment