Cath Kidston reveals new ‘digital first’ strategy

Cath Kidston has revealed a new brand transformation strategy with a focus on digital acceleration and global growth following the completion of its administration process in April.

Supported by a renewed investment from owner Baring Private Equity Asia, the new plan sees the British retailer focus on becoming a ‘digital first’ retailer. Since the completion of its restructuring, e-commerce now accounts for around 85 percent of its business.

The company said it has been investing in its digital infrastructure in the past 18 months, which involved “upgrading its e-commerce platform, activating a CRM platform to enhance tailored customer interactions and instituting a cross-border payment and shipping solution to open up over 200 markets by the end of the year”.

The company, which was first established in 1993, said its flagship Piccadilly store will reopen in November as its only high street store.

Other transformation measures include streamlining its product range and continuing to build new categories to reflect growing consumer demand in areas such as home and kids.

New creative director at Cath Kidston

As part of its new plan, the British retailer has also appointed designer Holly Marler as new creative director. In her new position, Marler will be tasked with overseeing the brand’s print and design direction and communicating its overall artistic vision.

Marler joins the company from Liberty London, where she spent just under two years as design director.

Additionally, Rob Silsbury, former global e-commerce and marketing director at The Dune Group, joined the company in September as digital director to lead online growth.

“With Holly’s experience at British fashion houses and her exceptional talent for print, colour and design, Holly will play a critical role in solidifying our brand transformation plans,” Cath Kidston CEO Melinda Paraie said in a statement.

“We truly believe that Cath Kidston is a brand for our time, and we have worked incredibly hard to create a sustainable, profitable future for the brand following our restructuring.

“Our customers sit at the heart of our new strategy, and Holly’s experience and vision will ensure that we can maintain Cath Kidston’s role of inspiring the everyday optimist with our hand-drawn prints and joyful products. Particularly as we all face our new normal world, the role of bringing moments of joy to every day is even more relevant.”