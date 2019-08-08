Cato Fashions July same-store sales increase 4 percent

The Cato Corporation reported sales of 57.5 million dollars for the four weeks ended August 3, 2019, up 1 percent, while same-store sales for the period increased 4 percent compared to the four weeks ended August 4, 2018.

"Sales were above our expectations," commented John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, "We are encouraged by our current trend, however we remain cautious about the second half of the year. In addition, given the effect of new tariffs now impacting apparel, jewellery, shoes and accessories, the second half will be even more challenging."

Sales for the second quarter were 210.2 million dollars, up 2 percent and same-store sales rose 4 percent compared to the thirteen weeks ended August 4, 2018. The company said, sales for the first half were 438.3 million dollars, down 1 percent, while same-store sales for the period were up 1 percent compared to the twenty-six weeks ended August 4, 2018.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions