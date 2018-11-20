Cato Fashions reports flat revenue growth in Q3

American women's wear maker Cato Fashions said on Tuesday its Q3 revenue for 2018 remained flat but same-store sales increased 1 percent.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 187.9 million US dollars compared to 188.4 million US dollars a year earlier. Net income rose to 3.8 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 2 percent compared to 1.4 percent a year ago.

Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 by Wayland Henry Cato, Wayland Henry Cato and Jr., Edgar Thomas and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Cato Fashions offers latest fashion styles for women – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewellery, shoes and accessories at low prices. The company operates under three concepts - Cato, Versona and It's Fashion.

Offering women's clothing and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 10,500 employees worldwide and operates more than 1,300 stores.

Picture:Cato Fashions website