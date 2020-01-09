Cato Fashions reports flat same-store sales growth in December

The Cato Corporation said in a statement that its sales for the five weeks ended January 4, 2020 of 85 million dollars, were down 2 percent, while same-store sales for December were flat compared to the five weeks ended January 5, 2019.

“December same store sales were below our current trend,” stated John Cato, the company’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Sales for the eleven months ended January 4, 2020 were 771.8 million dollars, down 1 percent and the company’s year-to-date same-store sales were up 2 percent.

The company closed 21 stores in December and as of January 4, 2020, operated 1,281 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,316 stores in 33 states as of January 5, 2019.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions