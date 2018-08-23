Cato reports Q2 net income of 6.5 million dollars

American women's wear maker Cato Fashions said on Thursday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose 1 percent to 207 million US dollars, up from 205 million US dollars a year earlier. The company reported net income of 6.5 million US dollars or 0.26 dollars per diluted share against net loss of 0.9 million dollars or 0.03 dollar per diluted share.

For the six month period, Cato earned net income of 29.9 million dollars compared to 21.4 million for the six months ended July 29, 2017. Earnings per diluted share were 1.20 dollars compared to 0.82 dollar last year. Sales for the period were 442.9 million dollars, flat compared to 442.7 million dollars for the six months ended July 29, 2017.

Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 by Wayland Henry Cato, Wayland Henry Cato and Jr., Edgar Thomas and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Cato offers women's fashion clothing, jewellery, shoes and accessories at low prices. The company operates under three concepts - Cato, Versona and It's Fashion.

Offering women's clothing and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 10,500 employees worldwide and operates more than 1300 stores.

Picture:Cato Fashions website