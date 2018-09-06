Cato reports same-store sales growth of 5 percent in August

The Cato Corporation reported sales for the four weeks ended September 1, 2018 of 56.4 million dollars, flat compared to the four week period ended August 26, 2017. The company said, however, same-store sales in August were up 5 percent compared to the same period last year.

"August same-store sales exceeded our expectations," commented John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer in a media release, adding, "However, same-store sales in August were positively impacted by Hurricane Harvey last year which caused store closures and business disruption."

Sales for the thirty weeks ended September 1, 2018, Cato added, were 499.3 million dollars, flat compared to sales of 498.9 million dollars for the thirty weeks ended August 26, 2017, while the company's year-to-date same-store sales increased 2 percent.

As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 1,350 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of August 26, 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Cato Fashions