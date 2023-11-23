Cavalli and Lacoste additions to boost Inter Parfums’ 2024 results

Inter Parfums has announced that it expects 2024 net sales of 1.45 billion dollars, resulting in earnings per diluted share of 5.15 dollars.

This, the company said in a release, represents a 12 percent increase in net sales and an 8 percent increase in earnings per diluted share.

Commenting on the robust outlook, Jean Madar, chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. noted: “With ongoing momentum in the fragrance market, coupled with innovative blockbusters, enrichment from line extensions, and incremental sales from our newest brands, Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste, 2024 has all the attributes of another record year for us.”

“With shipments of Cavalli and Lacoste fragrances beginning in January, their combined fragrance sales should add approximately 7 percent to our topline growth in 2024.

Michel Atwood, chief financial officer of Inter Parfums further said: “For full-year 2024, we expect our established brands will produce approximately 5 percent organic growth across our global business, inclusive of travel retail. While our gross margin should broadly approximate those of 2023, the rate of 2024 sales growth exceeds that of earnings, primarily because of launch investment associated with our two newest brands, Cavalli and Lacoste”