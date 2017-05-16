CBRE launches new online investment platform

CBRE, the world’s leading real estate advisor, has launched Deal Flow to the UK market, an online listing platform for all its investment property and portfolio sales.

The platform, which is already operational in the US will now be rolled out across the EMEA, giving real estate investors visibility of CBRE’s open-market sales across all sectors and geographies.

Stephen Hubbard, chairman of CBRE UK, said: “Technology is becoming an ever more important consideration for the real estate industry and this new platform will provide us with a state of the art marketing tool which will allow us to provide a more efficient service for clients across the globe.”

CBRE added that as well as providing distinct advantage to CBRE’s global investor base, the tool aims to “boost transactions thanks to its sophisticated marketing capability and ability to identify investor trends”.

The launch follows the introduction of CBRE’s small caps team, focused exclusively on deals valued at 10 million pounds or less.

"Whilst aimed at marketing assets of all sizes and across all sectors, Deal Flow will provide CBRE with the opportunity to reach an ever-broadening number of new market entrants, many of whom are increasingly interested in smaller lot sizes,” added Hubbard.

Current properties in the UK includes retail sites, office investments, and industrial warehouse opportunities.