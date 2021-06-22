Celtic and Co. expanding following successful year

Slow-fashion brand Celtic and Co., which sells luxury womenswear, menswear, footwear and homeware made from all-natural fibres, is expanding to larger premises after experiencing rapid growth.

The Cornish-based company has been located at Treloggan Industrial Estate in Newquay since 2002, with more office premises added in 2005, and has signed a lease for the refurbished former ‘Crantock Bakery’ premises at Indian Queens.

The new location provides around 24,000 square foot of extra space. It combines a warehouse with a modern, internal office block, allowing the company to expand their growing online and mail order business.

The move will help it ensure the success from the last fiscal year “stays strong,” added the company.

Karl Headleand, head of operations at Celtic and Co., said in a statement: “The new office and warehouse space is a great step forward for us, allowing all departments to continue to grow. Keeping everyone under one roof helps to maintain the team and family ethos we have built over the last 30 years.

“Being closer to the A30 means we can have later collections and earlier deliveries, which will be a real benefit for our warehouse team and in turn will provide a better and faster service to our customers.”

Image: courtesy of Celtic and Co.

The company’s 15,000 square foot warehouse and office in Newquay will remain, continuing to be its factory for sheepskin boots and slippers.

Nick Whitworth, founder of Celtic and Co., added: “It is important to us that we stay true to our roots in everything we are doing. It was a natural decision to stay in the area and we are delighted that we found the right place for the next chapter of Celtic and Co. so close to home.”

Celtic and Co. thrives during challenging 2020

The expansion comes as the Cornish company reports that sales increased by 80 percent year-on-year for the autumn/winter 2020 season due to consumers shifting to online, as well as a desire for comfortable clothing and footwear during lockdown.

Celtic and Co. report that it “significantly increased sales” in each key geographical territory including the UK, US, Germany, Canada and Australia. International sales exceeded 31 percent of all sales in 2020 and grew by 88 percent year-on-year, from 2.6 million pounds in 2019 to 4.9 million pounds in 2020.

Overall, Celtic and Co.’s full-year sales growth for 2020 increased by 75 percent from 8.9 million pounds to 15.5 million pounds with all footwear and clothing categories significantly up year-on-year.

Image: courtesy of Celtic and Co.

Commenting on the growth, Whitworth added: “Our strategy is to focus on a wide range of markets and opportunities to ensure we are not over reliant on one market or territory. A key part of this strategy is international growth. We will be targeting a further 20 percent increase in net sales and increased profitability in 2021.”

The company was founded in 1990 by husband and wife team Nick and Kath Whitworth. It started life as Hide and Feet and then The Original Ugg Co, they later traded as Celtic Sheepskin with the brand finally changing to Celtic and Co. in 2012 to reflect the growing collection.

The luxury British brand offers a wide range of products made exclusively from the finest, natural, sustainable materials. These fibres are naturally sourced, designed and predominantly produced in the UK.