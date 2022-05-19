Celtic & Co. posts 21 percent sales growth

British sustainable fashion brand, Celtic & Co. recorded sales of 19.3 million pounds in the financial year ending January 30, 2022, an increase of 21 percent driven by a strong response to its collections in the UK and internationally.

The company said in a release that the sales growth was a continuation to an exceptional 2020, which saw the company’s sales almost double from 8.9 million pounds to 15.5 million pounds.

Commenting on the trading performance, the company’s managing director, James Williams, said: “International growth was a key part of our strategy over the last year, so I’m delighted to have achieved such a strong performance particularly in this area of the business. For the very first time we shipped to over 100 countries across the globe, with international sales now representing over 30 percent of turnover on our own channels.”

During the year, the company added that new partnerships were launched with John Lewis, Next, and M&S, which brought in additional revenues amounting to over 1 million pounds, while Celtic & Co. also continued to build on its strong UK manufacturing heritage, with in-house manufacturing capability expanding its footprint further on the existing dedicated site in Newquay, Cornwall.

“Since we expanded onto our new head office and warehouse site at Indian Queens last year, we’ve also strengthened and invested in our team across the business to continue providing our customers with ethically sourced, natural and sustainable knitwear, footwear and outerwear, backed by outstanding customer service,” added Williams.