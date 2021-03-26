Central Saint Martins master student’s fashion show goes digital

London’s Central Saint Martins Masters in Fashion Design graduate students showcased a virtual fashion show due to ongoing lockdowns in the UK.

Participants were invited to explore an immersive website showcasing student work in the form of a digitized version of the school’s campus.

Users could virtually walk through buildings to discover individual student work presented in ‘Designer Rooms’ featuring videos of students creating designs and explaining the ideas behind them, paintings, collages, photographs, and other visual concepts.

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris sponsored the show. It featured a video showing how seven prominent UK hairstylists from L’Oréal Professionnel Paris collaborated with MA fashion students to help them finalize the total look for their collections.

Other rooms featured announcements of awards and scholarship recipients, including The British Fashion Council Dior Men MA Scholarship for Adam Alaoui Elyassé; recipient of The Grand Prix LVMH Scholarship, Jimmy Howe; and recipient of The Alexander McQueen Scholarship, Jordan Beeby.

The last room featured a virtual gift shop, where users had the opportunity to purchase a copy of Blink, a photobook created by photographer Anna Fox and published by MA Fashion Funds Edition.