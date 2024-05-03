Centric Brands and Authentic establish licensing deal for Vince accessories

Centric Brands has secured a licensing agreement for Vince accessories with the brand’s parent company Authentic Brands Group, which follows a third-party partnership model for its portfolio of brands.

Through the deal, Centric Brands will oversee the design, manufacturing and distribution of Vince branded handbags, small leather goods and belts for men and women.

It builds on the duo’s ongoing relationship, with Centric Brands already holding several similar deals with others in Authentic’s portfolio, including the likes of Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy and Frye, among others.

Speaking on the partnership, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at Authentic, Jarrod Weber, said in a release: “Centric Brands has consistently demonstrated its ability to translate brand identity into high-quality products that resonate with consumers.

“Building on our partnership, we are pleased to offer accessories that embody the essence of Vince – sophistication and style.”

From the perspective of Centric Brands, there is a “tremendous opportunity” for Vince to expand into the accessories category, as stated by group president, accessories, Jarrod Kahn in his own statement.