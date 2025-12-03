Centric Brands bolsters kids fashion segment with Vingino acquisition

Centric Brands LLC, a leading global lifestyle brand collective, has acquired the Vingino Group, an international children's fashion and lifestyle label known for its design-led approach and strong denim heritage. The acquisition is set to significantly strengthen Centric’s international Kids division by leveraging Vingino’s operational capabilities and deep retail relationships across Europe, Central America and South America.

Founded in 2001 by Marijke van Beek and Bennie Dekker, Vingino has evolved into a multi-category global brand rooted in craftsmanship and contemporary style, offering apparel for all ages from infants to adults. Based in the Netherlands, the company has built a reputation for combining quality, comfort and trend-focused design.

Jason Rabin, chief executive officer of Centric Brands, said the acquisition aligns seamlessly with the company’s long-term growth strategy. “Vingino’s design and sourcing strength, along with their strong networks in Europe and Central and South America, fit perfectly into our global growth strategy. We look forward to working closely with the Vingino team as an integral partner to strengthen and scale our international Kids platform.”

Jan van den Berg, chief executive officer of Vingino, said joining Centric marks an important milestone for the brand. “We are proud to join the Centric Brands group and are looking forward to a new chapter in our business. With Centric’s scale, expertise and shared commitment to creativity and quality, we are excited to grow the Vingino brand.”

Centric Brands designs, sources, markets and sells products across kids’, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty and entertainment categories. The acquisition of Vingino is expected to enhance the company’s global footprint and broaden its reach in the fast-growing children’s fashion segment.