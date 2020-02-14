Centric Brands confirms acquisition of Zac Posen brand

Two months after reports that Centric Brands bought Zac Posen's trademark at auction first began circulating, the lifestyle brand collective has confirmed its recent acquisition.

Centric Brands has purchased the Zac Posen brand and all related intellectual property, which was previously held by Z Spoke, LLC. Existing Zac Posen brand licensees include women’s handbags, small leather goods and cold weather accessories, bridal, fine jewelry, men’s and women’s eyewear and women’s footwear.

"This acquisition adds a global, marquee designer brand to our portfolio of ready-to-wear women’s apparel and provides a platform to expand into new licensing categories, while supporting one of our strategies for growth," chief executive officer of Centric Brands Jason Rabin said in a statement.

Posen noted in the same statement that he will work with Centric Brands to continue advising on creative direction of his namesake brand.

“I am so pleased that Centric Brands is committed to the 'Zac Posen' brand and to building a new and relevant Zac Posen branded world,” the designer said. “I am looking forward to helping Jason and the team continue to identify and execute on strategic licensing opportunities and selectively build the brand’s global distribution and omni-channel marketing strategy."

Photo: Xavi Menos