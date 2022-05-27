Centric Brands expands Coach licensing partnership to include soft accessories

Centric Brands has announced it will be expanding its partnership with Coach to now include the exclusive licensing to design, manufacture and distribute soft accessories.

The new collection, set to debut in autumn, features men’s, women’s and all gender soft accessories that mirror the brand’s values and integrates its ‘C’ logo. Products include cold weather pieces, such as hats, gloves and scarves, as well as caps and hair accessories.

“We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Coach, adding new product categories that speak to the expertise of Centric and contribute to the power of the iconic Coach brand,” said Jarrod Kahn, accessory group president of Centric Brands, in a release.

The deal furthers the relationship between Centric and Coach, which initially began in 2015 on an agreement to design and manufacture jewellery for Coach outlet stores, eventually expanding into global wholesale, retail, outlet and e-commerce.

The collection will be available at select department stores, including Nordstrom and Macy’s, as well as Coach retail, outlet and its online store.