Centric Brands partners with scholarship fund supporting Black students

Brand collective Centric Brands has announced a partnership with the Black Talent in Design and Fashion Fund (BTDF) that looks to support Black students studying to enter the fashion industry through scholarships.

The company, which oversees licenses for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors, will provide 10,000 dollars in funds to support the organisation’s efforts. Centric will also be sponsoring 20 full scholarships, will collaborate with the BTDF community to aid in internship opportunities within the company and provide profiling for the organisation’s team and scholarship recipients across its channels.

The BTDF Fund’s mission is to create a more equitable and inclusive workforce, assisting underrepresented communities within fashion and design programmes to ensure they are able to complete their degrees.

In a release, Centric’s vice president of talent and culture, Elyse Kretz, expressed the company’s excitement over the partnership.

She added: “This partnership will provide us with the opportunity to bring diverse top talent into our organisation to build their careers here at Centric Brands. It will also open new future possibilities that align with our diversity and talent priorities.”