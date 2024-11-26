Centric Brands secures partnership with Preston Konrad’s brand

Centric Brands has established a new long-term strategic partnership with Preston Konrad, to build and develop on the lifestyle expert and entrepreneur’s brand, Preston Lane.

The company, which was co-founded by Konrad alongside industry veteran Lisa Manice, has become known for its everyday essentials, from home décor to lifestyle accessories, including hand wash, hand cream and fragranced candles.

Through this partnership, Preston Lane hopes to leverage Centric Brands’ expertise in brand development, design and distribution in a bid to expand into “synergistic lifestyle categories, while maintaining its distinctive aesthetics and values”.

The company most recently launched at select Nordstrom stores and is scheduled to host a holiday pop-up store at Hudson Yards in New York City, which will remain open through January 31, 2025.

In a release, Centric’s chief executive officer, Jason Rabin, said Konrad and Manice’s vision for Preston Lane “directly aligns with our focus on lifestyle brands that inspire and connect with consumers”.

Rabin continued: “This joint venture allows us to bring Preston Lane to a broader audience, leveraging our infrastructure, resources, digital expertise, and retail network to bring his vision to life.”

In his own statement, Konrad said: “With [Centric’s] support and expertise, we’re excited to bring even more of what our customers love and continue building a lifestyle brand that feels personal, timeless, and attainable.”