Centric Brands to design kidswear for brands under Authentic portfolio

Centric Brands has entered into a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group to design, manufacture and distribute kids apparel for Quiksilver, Billabong and Roxy in the United States and Canada.

The company said, by capturing the spirit of each brand and leveraging Centric’s unparalleled kids apparel expertise, the company will drive product category growth and enhanced retail distribution for these iconic active lifestyle brands. Core product categories for girls and boys will include sportswear, activewear, and swim while developing opportunities for brand expansion through outdoor, surf and skate products.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Quiksilver, Billabong, and Roxy brands into our licensed portfolio. These brands have been at the forefront of the action sports and lifestyle industry for decades and we feel there is a tremendous runway for growth,” said Steve Pinkow, kids group president, Centric Brands in a statement.

The company added that the first delivery under the agreement will launch in spring 2024 in size ranges boys 0-20 and girls 0-16 in department stores, select specialty stores, and ecommerce channels.

“Expanding the brands’ presence within the kids apparel market provides the ability to establish a lifelong relationship with consumers. We are thrilled to strategically position these iconic brands for continued growth in these key categories and further reinforce our partnership with Centric,” added David Brooks, EVP, action & outdoor sports, lifestyle, Authentic.