Cerqular secures early investment for sustainable commerce platform

Sustainable platform Cerqular has secured early investment required to launch its sustainable commerce platform.

Cerqular has a growing ecosystem of sustainable and ethical brands available on its site, and is dedicated to “end-to-end radical sustainability and guiltless commerce”. The platform holds more than 48,000 products, ranging from home, apparel, beauty, vintage and gender-neutral items.

The round was led by Green Space Investments, a sustainability focused fund. It also included angel investors. Cerqular is planning on deploying its new capital in order to continue its seller growth on platform upgrades and its B Corp Certification.

“Navigating a greenwashed world can be challenging. Shopping for sustainable products should be quick, simple, rewarding and secure. Cerqular was created to remove the guesswork and provide consumers with a simple and affordable way to live a more eco-conscious life,” said David Friedrichs, CEO of Cerqular. “Every purchase from the user-friendly platform is a step towards making sustainable living more mainstream.”

The platform’s commitment to sustainability encompasses both environmental and social responsibility. Over 80 percent of the platform’s brands are woman-owned, and it has also partnered with Sendle, a 100 percent carbon neutral shipping service, in order to continue its mission of having a net-zero carbon footprint.

The company has opened its next round of financing.