CFDA 2023 Fashion Awards winners: Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Willy Chavarria and more

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) hosted its 2023 Fashion Awards yesterday evening, where it celebrated those leading the way in American fashion through the annual event.

Hosted by Anne Hathaway and presented by Amazon Fashion, the night kicked off with a welcome from the council’s chairman Thom Browne, who made some opening remarks before the evening went underway.

One of the big winners of the night was Khaite creative director Catherine Holstein, who was presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award, while Willy Chavarria won the American Menswear Designer of the Year award.

Olsen twins, Vera Wang and Jonathan Anderson among recipients

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, founders of The Row, were presented with the American Accessory Designer of the Year award by Ayo Edebiri and Prabal Gurung.

Rachel Scott of Diotima, launched in 2020 to celebrate the designer’s Jamaican heritage, was the recipient of the Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year award.

Other notable designers on the roster included Vera Wang, who received the Board of Directors’ Tribute for her work in bridal; Maria Cornejo, the recipient of the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Mara Hoffman, who was the honouree of the Environmental Sustainability Award; and Jonathan Anderson, who received the International Award for both JW Anderson and Loewe.

Meanwhile, influential figures in fashion were also honoured, such as tennis player Serena Williams, who was named this year’s Fashion Icon, and founder and CEO of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, who accepted the Innovation Award.

Tom Ford further presented the Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert to the chairman of Ford’s eponymous brand, Domenico De Sole, recognising the Italian businessman for his contribution to American fashion.