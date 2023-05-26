CFDA and Sotheby’s to partner on American design auction

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a new partnership with luxury auction house Sotheby’s to curate a collection of pieces by American designers.

Among the items will be a number of iconic designs and rare pieces donated by CFDA members and collectors of American fashion, the organisation said.

Furthermore, an exhibition of the goods is set to highlight different genres and time periods from the region’s fashion history, including everything from red-carpet evening looks to streetwear.

A curator will work with the CFDA to put together a selection of auction lots, with the event to take place at Sotheby’s this December, alongside the company’s Luxury Week sale series in New York.

Full proceeds from the auction will go towards the CFDA Foundation, which supports the organisation’s scholarship programmes and business mentoring initiatives.

Sotheby’s ability to provide access to notable fashion pieces has seen it gain traction in recent years, particularly at the beginning of 2022 when it auctioned off 200 pairs of Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh x Nike sneakers for a total of 25.3 million dollars.

The firm has also been selling a series of Karl Lagerfeld’s personal belongings from his various residences, including a Dior Homme jacket, a dark blue tuxedo and Goyard luggage.